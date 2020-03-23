Leader of Amish beard-cutting attacks will get to go home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio who was sentenced to prison for beard- and hair-cutting attacks will serve the rest of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus.
Seventy-four-year-old Sam Mullet Sr. was moved to a halfway house on March 4 and was scheduled to be released in January. But his attorney argued in a filing last week that he should get to go home because his age and underlying health conditions increases his risk of getting sick.
The Bureau of Prisons said in a ruling Monday that Mullet will be released as part of the Elderly Offender Home Confinement program.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
