Lawyers: Man accused in ex-lover’s killing not fit for trial

This photo provided by the Clark County, Ind., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Oberhansley.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body are seeking psychiatric competency evaluations for their client, whose first murder trial ended in a mistrial.

Joseph Oberhansley is charged with the 2014 rape and murder 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, whom he’d been in a relationship with months before her gruesome death.

The News and Tribune reports that Oberhansley’s lawyers filed a motion Oct. 22 saying the 38-year-old Jeffersonville man isn’t competent to stand trial. Oberhansley’s next trial in scheduled to start in February, unless a Clark County judge agrees that he’s not competent.

A mistrial was declared in August on the first day of testimony when a witness defied court orders and discussed Oberhansley’s past drug use and prison time.

