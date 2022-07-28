WARNING: The following story contains graphic content that is not suitable for all readers

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Calling it a “night of terror,” multiple women say in a federal civil rights lawsuit they were raped and sexually assaulted while detained at a southern Indiana jail after male inmates bribed a guard for keys to restricted areas of the facility.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court last week by eight women going by Jane Doe, names jail officer David Lowe as well as Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and unknown jail officers as the defendants.

Lowe is accused in the lawsuit of giving two male prisoners jail access keys in exchange for $1,000.

“These keys allowed the male detainees, and other male detainees, access to numerous restricted areas in the Jail, included Pods 4(E) and 4(F) that housed women,” the lawsuit said.

The men used the keys to enter those pods late Oct. 23, 2021.

Throughout that night and into the next morning, the men “raped, assaulted, harassed, threatened and intimidated the Plaintiffs in this lawsuit, and other women, for several hours, resulting in significant physical and emotional injuries,” the lawsuit said.

The women tried to hide in their bunks, the bathroom and dark corners as the men made their way around the pod, according to the lawsuit. The men yelled threats of sexual assault and covered their faces. Despite their attempts to hide, the men sexually assaulted and harassed many of the women, according to the lawsuit.

At least two women were raped, according to the suit. One was threatened to keep quiet during the attack, the lawsuit said.

“Amazingly, even though there were surveillance cameras positioned in locations that showed the male detainees accessing the women’s Pods, and even though the incident involved multiple detainees and dozens of victims over an extended period of time, not one single jail officer on duty that night came to the aid of the Plaintiffs and the other victims,” the lawsuit continued.

The lawsuit claims the women were punished afterwards.

Their “dark privileges” were revoked and lights were left on for 72 hours, some were placed on lockdown and restricted to their pods and some had personal property such as blankets, pillows and hygiene items confiscated, according to the suit.

In the days following the assaults, the missing keys remained missing and the locks were never changed, the lawsuit said.

The women who filed the suit are seeking damages.

Shortly after the attacks, Clark County Prosecutors charged Lowe with felony counts official misconduct and escape and a misdemeanor count of trafficking with an inmate, according to court records. After being booked into the jail where he worked he was released on his own recognizance, court records said.

His trial is scheduled for Nov. 1.