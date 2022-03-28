FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was hurt in a shooting south of downtown Fort Wayne Monday night.

Police and medics were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of Zollars Avenue, just southwest of the intersection of Taylor Street and Broadway, on a report of a shooting. Police said several witnesses called 911 to report the incident.

There, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and crime scene technicians processed the scene.

No other information was released, including a suspect description or motive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP(7867) or use the free “P3 Tips” app.