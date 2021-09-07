Police arrest man wanted for April double homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to an April double homicide.

According to police, just before 4:30 p.m., officials were sent to the 1400 block of High Street after they received a tip that Ronald W. Price, 48, was in the house.

Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and other Fort Wayne Officers arrived in the area and established a perimeter, the department said. They determined that the tip was accurate and that Price was inside the house.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the Emergency Services Team (EST), Air Support Unit (ASU) and Crisis Response Team (CRT) were called to assist due to the serious nature of Price’s warrants.

EST members loud hailed the house and used distraction devices, police said. Price complied with verbal commands from the Emergency Services Team members and was arrested without incident.

Police said no chemical agents were used.

Price was arrested on the following charges:

Murder (2 counts)

Felony Murder (2 counts)

Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (1 count)

Firearm Used in Commission of Offense (1 Count)

The warrant was issued after Price was wanted for the killings of Jennifer A. Dray, 40, and Amanda L. Shroyer, 30, inside a home at 815 Third St. on April 20.

Police and medics were called to the home around 5:15 p.m. on a report of a problem unknown, and arrived to find both women unconscious inside.

Dray was pronounced dead at the scene. Shroyer was taken to an area hospital and died there.

An autopsy found that both victims died from gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, according to court documents.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood and spoke with potential witnesses, but police said they had no suspect information.

On Thursday, police identified Price as their suspect and called him a “dangerous individual.” In a news release, police said they’d conducted “an exhaustive homicide investigation.”

Police also arrested Marina Zrnic and Joshua Dube for their connection to the double homicides.