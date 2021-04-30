LaOtto man charged with attempted murder, other felonies after shootout with Fort Wayne police

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man hospitalized after a shootout with Fort Wayne police last week has been charged with a slew of felonies, including attempted murder.

Justin R. Weikel

Justin R. Weikel, 40, of LaOtto was charged Friday in Noble Superior Court with Attempt Murder, Aggravated Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

According to the Indiana State Police, the incident began shortly after 11:30 p.m. when officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department attempted to stop a Buick for a reckless driving violation near Harris Road and Olympia Avenue. The suspect driver, identified as Weikel, initially stopped but then sped off from the traffic stop as the officer was walking up to the car, initiating the pursuit.

The chase across Allen, DeKalb, and Noble counties ended around 12:15 a.m. when Weikel stopped on Waits Road east of Main Street at the Johnson mobile home park on the south side of Kendallville. According to ISP, Weikel refused to exit his car and began firing shots from within the car.

Multiple officers returned fire and then proceeded to set up a secure perimeter to protect surrounding residents, state police said.

Around, 1:45 a.m. SWAT officers from Fort Wayne Police took Weikel into custody where he was treated by paramedics nearby and later hospitalized in Fort Wayne.

He was released from medical care four days later and held into detained on an outstanding Noble County arrest warrant.