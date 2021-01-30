Lansing police looking to form cold case unit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Plans to partner with the Detroit Crime Commission could help police in Lansing solve decades-old murder cases.

WLNS-TV reports that the two agencies are working to organize a cold case unit. The Detroit Crime Commission says investigators on the team would be able to use the latest advances in DNA technology.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green added that attention needs to be given to unsolved cases because — for families — there is an absence of justice.

Sheri Pruitt, whose 17-year-old son was slain in 2014, said the initiative is exciting and hopes it will bring answers and closure to her family.