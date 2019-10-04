LaGrange crack cocaine delivery stopped by sheriff’s office

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A LaGrange County cocaine delivery was thwarted by the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement said Friday, October 4 that they received information the day before about a large shipment of crack cocaine being delivered to a LaGrange subject. After a preliminary investigation, officers with the sheriff, local police, and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) learned the drug drop-off would take place at a local CVS Pharmacy parking lot.

At 2:30 p.m. Friday, Richard B. Neal of Saginaw, Michigan arrived at the location with a delivery of roughly $2,600 worth of crack cocaine.

Upon his arrival, officers swarmed the vehicle and took Neal into custody without further incident.

Neal was charged with dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, a level 5 felony.