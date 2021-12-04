Lafayette woman sentenced for 2 deaths during robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An 18-year-old Lafayette woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the shooting deaths of a pizza delivery driver and her boyfriend, both killed during a botched robbery.

A Tippecanoe County judge ordered the sentence Friday for Jaelynn Billups after a jury convicted her on murder charges for the August 2020 deaths that happened when she was 17.

Billups was charged with ordering a pizza for delivery to an unoccupied home, where her boyfriend, 19-year-old Alberto Vanmeter, tried to rob delivery driver Joshua Ungersma. But authorities said the 37-year-old Ungersma fatally shot Vanmeter in self-defense, after which Billups killed him as he yelled for help.

