LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman convicted of murder in the beating death of her 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

A judge also sentenced 31-year-old Crystal Cox to two years of probation Tuesday for the July 5, 2021, death of her son Zeus.

A jury in May found the Lafayette woman guilty of murder and neglect.

Her boyfriend, Jermaine Garnes, is scheduled to be tried on murder and neglect on charges in October.

Authorities said Cox allowed Garnes to punch Zeus in the chest several times, rupturing Zeus’ intestines in four places, breaking his ribs and rupturing his kidneys.

Garnes is scheduled to stand trial in October for murder and neglect.