Lafayette man convicted in twin sons’ 2014 house fire deaths

by: The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Lafayette man has been has convicted in his twin 3-year-old sons’ house fire deaths more than two years after a judge vacated his earlier guilty plea in their 2014 deaths.

A Tippecanoe County jury on Thursday convicted Brandon Abbott on 13 counts, including two counts of neglect resulting in death and 10 drug-related charges. He’s set to be sentenced Sept. 13.

The Journal & Courier reports that Abbott’s attorney said in closing arguments that Abbott could not have foreseen the April 2014 fire that killed twins Landon and Liam Abbott in a rented house about 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

