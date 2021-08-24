Lafayette man arrested for sexual misconduct with minor

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WAME) – A Lafayette man ahs been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16.

Indiana State Police (ISP) reports that it began a criminal investigation on May 6 after receiving information from the Vermillion County Department of Child Services about allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The investigation revealed that Lukas Groen, 25, of Lafayette had allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16 in Vermillion County.

After reviewing the investigation, Vermillion County Prosecutor Bruce Aukerman asked for a warrant to be issued for Groen’s arrest, ISP said. A warrant was issued by Vermillion Circuit Court on Aug. 6.

Master Trooper Aaron McCormick of the Lafayette State Police Post arrested Groen on the active warrant Tuesday in Lafayette. He was taken into custody and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail without incident.

ISP said he will later be transported back to Vermillion County to face the following charge: