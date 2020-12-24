Lafayette man arrested after chase through multiple counties; vehicle catches on fire

According to police, 18-year-old Elijah Huerta-Kisling was pulled over on I-65 for driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone. As Huerta-Kisling was talking with the police officer who pulled him over, he sped off at a high speed. The officer returned to his car and a pursuit began.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Lafayette man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase through multiple Indiana counties Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, 18-year-old Elijah Huerta-Kisling was pulled over on I-65 for driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone. As Huerta-Kisling was talking with the police officer who pulled him over, he sped off at a high speed. The officer returned to his car and a pursuit began.

The chase lasted for about 25 miles. Eventually, Huerta-Kisling’s vehicle struck the tire deflation devices put into place by police, deflating two of his tires. The chase continued at a low speed for about three more miles as the tires came apart.

Police safely got Huerta-Kisling into custody as the vehicle caught on fire. Once he was placed into the back of the police car, officers used fire extinguishers to put the fire out.

Huerta-Kisling was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, aggressive driving, dealing a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, and several other driving citations that occurred throughout the chase.

He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail.