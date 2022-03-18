WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) An inmate at the Kosciusko County Jail is facing multiple felony charges following an overdose involving another inmate at the facility.

Fentanyl discovered in Kosciusko County Jail

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, an inmate had to be revived with Narcan after he overdosed in one of the cellblocks on March 14. After being revived, the inmate told investigators that he had overdosed on fentanyl that had been given to him by another inmate. The inmate who provided the fentanyl was identified as Franklin Dean Hibshman, Jr. who was being held on multiple drug related charges.

A search of the jail by officers and K-9 units resulted in the discovery of fentanyl powder.

Hibshman was arrested Thursday and faces charges of Dealing In A Narcotic Drug, Trafficking with an Inmate and Possession of a Narcotic Drug