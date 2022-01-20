Kokomo woman sentenced for drowning grandson in bathtub

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A Kokomo woman who police say confessed to drowning her 4-year-old grandson has been sentenced to 65 years.

58-year-old Helen Martin will serve 45 years in prison under the sentence Thursday and the remainder under supervised probation. The Kokomo Tribune reports Martin pleaded guilty last month to murder.

Court records state first responders found Martin’s 4-year-old grandson Leo Rae Zingoni unconscious inside a bathroom in Martin’s home on March 28, 2020. Martin told police that she drew the child a bath, placed the child in the tub, then got into the same tub with her clothes on and held the boy’s head underwater.