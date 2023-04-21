BICKNELL, Ind. (WANE) A southwest Indiana couple were arrested Wednesday after an investigation determined their four children were being neglected.

An Indiana State Police investigation began after information surfaced that Aaron and Amanda Bourland of Bicknell were neglecting their kids. A detective determined that the four children, ages 13 to two-months old were living in poor conditions, had little food to eat and weren’t getting proper medical attention.

The two were taken into custody on a felony charge of neglect of a dependent. The children were placed in the custody of the Indiana Division of Child Services.