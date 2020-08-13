Kidnapping suspect captured in Indiana after abduction of little girl in Ohio

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A four-year-old girl from central Ohio has been reunited with her family after being abducted from outside her home Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the girl was taken by a family member and the Whitehall Police Department was able to track the vehicle. Whitehall is located just east of Columbus, Ohio.

After notifying Indiana State Police, about 260 miles west of Whitehall, a trooper spotted the vehicle on I-70 in Vigo County. He pulled the vehicle over and found the girl unharmed inside.

The suspect was identified as Gil A. Landaverde, 37, of Indianapolis. Police determined he had an arrest warrant out of Marion County, Indiana for the unrelated kidnapping of another child.

He’s being held in the Vigo County Jail.