Key witness appears in court, but murder trial delayed to Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The trial of a man accused of killing an assistant high school football coach in 2017 has been delayed to Friday after a key witness appeared in court Monday.

A warrant was issued for the witness’s arrest last week after she failed to appear in court twice to give a deposition for Henry Underwood’s murder trial.

Terrance Miles

Henry Underwood is charged with murder, felony murder and attempted robbery in the shooting death of Terrance Miles. Miles was gunned down around 12:15 a.m. in mid-May near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments, along East Washington Boulevard.

He was an active youth mentor and coach at North Side High School.

When asked why she failed to appear in court, the witness told the judge that she only received one subpoena and the court date “slipped her mind.” She was arrested and taken into custody following Monday’s pre-trial hearing. The judge ordered that she remain in Allen County jail until the trial is over.

Underwood’s trial is scheduled to begin Friday, August 30, 2019. The trial was previously scheduled for Tuesday, August 27th.

Jaevin Bowie was also linked to the killing. He pleaded guilty last year and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.