INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kevin Mason was apprehended by United States Marshals Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the office said that Mason was found in St. Paul, Minnesota around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that Mason was arrested in the 900 block of Summit Ave. There were no reported incidents during the arrest.

According to previous reports, Mason was mistakenly released on Sept. 13 because of a faulty records review by inmate clerks in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was initially taken into custody on Sept. 11. Officials said he was connected to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in 2021.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, officials obtained a “body-only search warrant” for a home in south St. Paul after information and surveillance led members of the North Star Fugitive Task Force to believe that mason was inside. After the search warrant was conducted, Mason was taken into custody without further incident.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal said in the release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. “Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources– most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country.”

Officials stressed in the release that there are no charges for Mason in Indianapolis.

“The mission of the U.S. Marshals Service is to enforce federal laws and provide support to virtually all elements of federal justice system through multiple disciplines,” Eddie M. Frizell, a U.S. Marshal for the District of Minnesota, said in the release. “The U.S. Marshals have a long history of providing assistance and expertise to other law enforcement agencies in support of fugitive investigations. I want to extend my thanks to everyone involved in assisting with the arrest. The brave men and women of law enforcement worked diligently and courageously to bring this wanted dangerous fugitive to justice!”