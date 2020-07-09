Kentucky Police: Indiana man charged with raping 13-year-old

HILLVIEW, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities said an Indiana man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl after he met her online.

Lemual Sikes, of New Albany, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape. Hillview police in Kentucky said officers found Sikes and a female in the backseat of a car in a church parking lot. Police recognized the female as a 13-year-old girl from the area but Sikes told officers he thought she was 18. An arrest citation said Sikes admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl after meeting her on a dating app. It’s unclear whether Sikes had an attorney.

