Kentucky murder suspect found in Evansville area, girlfriend arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A man wanted for murder out of Kentucky is in custody after being found in the Evansville area.

Indiana State Police said the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police received information that Anthony Allen, 44, of Louisville, was wanted for murder out of Bullitt County, Ky., and was possibly in the Evansville area.

The alleged murder occurred on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Police said they received information that Allen was possibly meeting his girlfriend, Tonya Middleton, 42, of Louisville, at the Pilot Truck Stop located on U.S. 41 at Warrenton Road in Gibson County.

Middleton is an over the road truck driver, ISP said.

Just after 11 a.m., officers saw Middleton’s tractor-trailer leave the truck stop and go west on I-64.

Moments later the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Indiana State Police conducted a traffic stop and found Allen inside the tractor-trailer.

Allen was arrested without incident and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Middleton was arrested for assisting a criminal charges. She was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is being held without bond.