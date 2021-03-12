Kentucky man arrested for attempted rape on I-65

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Elizabethtown, Kentucky man was arrested for attempted rape after Indiana State Police investigated a truck that was stopped in the I-65 roadway.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday evening, Sgt. Matt Marshall from the Indiana State Police post in Sellersburg responded to the 21.9 mile-marker on I-65 northbound after a 911 caller reported a truck stopped partially in the roadway just south of the northbound rest park. The caller said told officers that they had almost crashed into the pickup truck, which was hard to see because it had no headlights or taillights activated.

Sgt. Marshall approached the truck, which at first glance appeared to be abandoned. However, inside the truck, Sgt. Marshall saw a man lying on top of an unconscious woman, and it appeared the man was attempting to sexually assault her.

Sgt. Marshall knocked on the window, and the man, identified as Michael L. Glover, 38, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, attempted to re-secure his pants as he stepped from the vehicle, the press release said.

Open alcoholic containers were found in the pickup and Sg.t Marshall believed Glover was intoxicated. Medical personnel were called to the scene for the woman who was unconscious.

During the investigation, Sgt. Marshall discovered that Glover could not identify the woman correctly. He also learned that Glover and the victim were new acquaintance, and Gover had possibly given the victim a drink after asking her to ride to a grocery store in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Sgt. Marshall reports that the victim was not able to recall how or why she was found in Indiana.

Glover was arrested on the following charges:

Attempted Rape – Level 3 Felony Public Intoxication, Endangering Life of Another – Class B Misdemeanor Public Intoxication, Endangering Own Life – Class B Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct – Class B Misdemeanor Public Nudity – Class A Misdemeanor

Glover was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

Sgt. Marshall was assisted by Troopers Justin Smith and Cameron Collins. The Monroe Township Fire Department, The Clark County Sheriff’s Department, and New Chapel EMS.