GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man wanted in Kentucky on charges including strangulation and robbery was caught Tuesday in Grant County after running a stop sign and leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a pond.

The suspect, Matthew Weherman, was driving a Ford Focus with a passenger inside and drove past a stop sign on Lagro Road. A Grant County deputy conducted a traffic stop, but when he got out of his vehicle, the suspect drove away.

Weherman led officers on a chase over State Road 9, county roads, mobile home parks and yards, police noted in a release. Officers terminated the pursuit at one point, but started the chase again when they found the Focus in an area it had been before, the release explained.

Tire deflation devices were set up around Monroe Pike and Bethlehem Road, and the Focus drove over the devices and stopped.

Weherman then got out of the car and ran into a wooded area, with deputies and drug task force officers chasing him. With Grant County and Marion detectives “on his heels,” the release said, Weherman ran into a pond to hide and was arrested as he tried to swim to the other side.

Police said no one was injured in the pursuit.

Weherman was charged with several traffic offenses and was placed on a fugitive hold due to warrants from Kentucky, the release said. His charges there were robbery, strangulation, and wanton endangerment.

The passenger, Nickolas Hinderer from Marion, had outstanding Indiana warrants and was charged locally, police said. Hinderer and Weherman were taken to the Grant County Jail without further incident.

Officers said more charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing.