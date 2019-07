KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Kendallville are investigating an armed robbery at a Subway Monday evening.

The city of Kendallville wrote in a two-sentence release late Monday that two men armed with a handgun robbed the restaurant last night. It’s not clear when the incident happened, or if the men were able to make off with anything.

WANE 15 has asked Kendallville Police for more information.

Anyone with details on the hold-up is asked to contact Kendallville Police at (260) 347-0654.