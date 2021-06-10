Kendallville Police look for information on possible arson at home

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Kendallville have asked for the public’s help to solve a suspected arson at a home.

The fire happened at a home in the 2100 block of Del Norte Drive, near the Walmart on the northeast side of Kendallville.

The Kendallville Police Department shared pictures on Facebook that showed damaged to the home’s exterior. The post said the fire was “possibly intentionally set.”

No other information was released.

The police department asked that anyone with information about the fire reply to the post, private message the department or contact Officer Pegan at (260) 347-0654.