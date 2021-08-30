Kendallville credit union robbed; suspect in custody

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A credit union in Kendallville was held up Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that Kendallville Police were called to the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union at 551 W. North St. on a reported bank robbery around 2:30 p.m.

A Noble County prosecutor at the scene said information about the situation would be released at a later time.

KPC News reported that officers stopped the suspect vehicle 15 minutes after the hold up, near U.S. 6 and C.R. 19 in DeKalb County. One person was taken into custody.

A 3Rivers FCU representative said that nobody was injured.