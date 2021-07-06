Kendallville ‘career offender’ sentenced to over 17 years in prison on meth related charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice has announced that Jason Wallen, 41, of Kendallville has been sentenced following his plea of guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Wallen was sentenced to 210 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the department said.

According to documents filed in the case, on or around May 23, 2019, Wallen possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The department said that since he had been convicted of several prior drug trafficking felonies, Wallen qualified as a career offender pursuant to the United States Sentencing Guidelines.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the Garrett Police Department, the Indiana State Police, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The department said this case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Anthony W. Geller.