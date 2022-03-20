KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man when that man fired a handgun toward officers.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”

The department says after officers arrived, the 33-year-old man from Battle Creek, Michigan, fired shots and an officer returned fire, striking the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured and Michigan State Police will oversee an investigation of the shooting.