K9 traffic stop in Adams County ends with 3 arrests

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An August traffic stop ended with three arrests and a drug seizure.

Police say the traffic stop occurred on August 27 in Decatur due to traffic violations. During the arrest, police determined the driver and a passenger had outstanding warrants. Police then requested the help of Adams County K9 Deputy Sheriff Bryce Kukelhan.

According to police, the K9 deputy sheriff arrived on-scene and assisted police in putting the car driver and two passengers in handcuffs. The K9 unit then searched the car and alerted officers of narcotics. One of the occupants, Clyde Blair Jr., attempted to ran away from the scene while still handcuffed. He was apprehended a short distance away.

Blair Jr. was in possession of roughly 14 grams of methamphetamine, and an additional roughly 21 grams were recovered in the vehicle.

Clyde E. Blair Jr. was arrested for preliminary charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony), and Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor).

Jonathan L. Wells (driver) was arrested for an outstanding Dekalb County Arrest Warrant as well as preliminary charges of Driving While Suspended (Class A Misdemeanor), Possession of a Narcotic Drug (Level 6 Felony).

Jennifer K. Elliott (front seat passenger) was arrested for an outstanding Dekalb County Arrest Warrant.