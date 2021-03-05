K9 sniffs out 30 pounds of marijuana, South Bend man arrested

K9 officer Nala sniffs out approximately 30 pounds of marijuana (Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday night a South Bend man was arrested after an Indiana State Police K9 sniffed out approximately 30 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Around 11:30 p.m., an Indiana State Police K9 handler with the Bremen Post reports stopping a white Kia on Logan Street, just south of McKinley Avenue, after witnessing the driver commit several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop K9 officer Nala conducted a free-air sniff and alerted to the odor of narcotics, the press release said. A subsequent search of the vehicle led the trooper to discover approximately 30 pounds of suspected marijuana in vacuum sealed packages.

The front seat passenger, Anthony Garcia, 27, of South Bend, was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Dealing Marijuana.

Garcia was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.