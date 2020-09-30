K9, drone track driver after high-speed chase through SE Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was arrested after taking police on a high-speed chase through southeast Fort Wayne Wednesday.

Around 11:15 a.m., Fort Wayne Police detectives tried to stop a driver who was wanted on several felony warrants.

The driver refused to stop and a high-speed pursuit began, police said. The chase progressed from Abbott Street to the southeast.

After 10 minutes, officers deployed stop sticks in the area of Adams Center Road and Wilson Lane, and the vehicle drove off the roadway with at least one deflated tire.

The suspect then got out on foot. Police used K9s and a drone to find the suspect and he was eventually taken into custody in a field off Adams Center Road, police said.

The suspect was not named and it’s not yet clear what charges will be filed.

Two occupants were found in the SUV, but police called them bystanders and said they will not be charged.