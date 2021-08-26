K-9 sniffs out over 4 pounds of cocaine after southern Indiana traffic stop, 18 more pounds discovered

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) Two southern Indiana men are facing multiple felony charges, including dealing cocaine, after Indiana State Police discovered 20 pounds of cocaine inside a vehicle that had been pulled over for speeding.

The traffic stop took place just before 1 p.m. on I-65 about 20 miles north of Louisville. The trooper who made the stop found that the driver had a suspended license and he called for assistance.

K-9 Riggs sets next to four pounds of cocaine confiscated during a traffic stop

Another trooper and his K-9 partner Riggs arrived at the scene and the dog alerted his handler of possible drugs. A search of the car turned up over four pounds of cocaine in a backpack. Cocaine was also found on the driver, identified as Pablo Vazquez Salazar of Lexington, Indiana.



A search warrant was then issued for Salazar’s residence where more cocaine and three pounds of marijuana were found. In all, approximately 22 pounds of cocaine was confiscated.

Salazar and his passenger Betza Elaurelio Camos Vazquez were taken into custody and are being held in the Clark County Jail.