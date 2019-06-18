Juvenile in custody after officer reportedly spots him with a gun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A boy was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly pulled a gun in a West State Boulevard shopping center – in front of a sheriff’s deputy.

Around 2:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Police were called to the West State Plaza to assist an Allen County officer with a suspicious person.

According to Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Jim Seay, the county officer was in his car in the parking lot when he saw a male with a handgun approach a vehicle. The county officer, with help from Fort Wayne Police, took the juvenile male who had the gun into custody.

An adult female was also taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the situation.

No other information about the incident was released. The suspects were not identified and it’s not clear what charges they may face.

The case remains under investigation.