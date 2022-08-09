FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A juvenile was killed and another was arrested after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s far southeast side Monday.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just before 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive, in an apartment complex in the area of East Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard, on reports of a shooting.

There, police found a juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence. Medics pronounced the juvenile dead at the scene.

In a news release, police said “another juvenile” was located a short time later at another location, and arrested.

The juvenile has been primarily charged with Reckless Homicide, police said. Police have not identified the juvenile, but said they were cooperating with the investigation.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and release a cause and manner of death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the coroner’s office.