Juvenile arrested in Ohio church building arson case

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Police have arrested a juvenile for allegedly starting a fire in an education building at a Catholic church in Hicksville.

According to the Hicksville Police Department, the arrest on Wednesday follows an investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshall into a fire at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church that happened on January 15, 2020.

The Defiance County 911 Center got a phone call shortly after 6:30 p.m. indicating flames were visible at St. Michael’s Catholic Church located at 100 Antwerp Drive. The Hicksville Fire Department and the Sherwood Fire Department arrived at the church and were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

The fire was in an education building apart from the church.



Around 50 students and teachers were inside at the time of the fire. Two juveniles were treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The arrested juvenile was transported to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Facility. Aggravate Arson charges are expected to be filed against the juvenile.

The case remains under investigation.