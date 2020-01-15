Juvenile arrested in Fox Point Trail homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the 2019 shooting death of a woman at a Fort Wayne apartment complex.

Dominique N. Taylor, 18, was struck by gunfire while standing with a friend around 10:30 p.m. in the Villa Capri Apartments complex, on Fox Point Trail southeast of the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Decatur Road. The shooting happened in December.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died there later.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said that Taylor died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

No other information was released about the arrest of the juvenile.