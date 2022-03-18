FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One Allen County Jail inmate said he’d been in and out of the place for 30 years and nothing ever changes.

Six bullets in his back and he’s sleeping on the floor. Sentenced primarily for drug offenses, he says there’s no education or substance abuse classes in the overcrowded jail.

Another inmate called his bunk a “cold, hard metal bed with a wafer thin mattress.” He spent weeks shivering and sweating from a 104 degree fever and received no medical attention or medication.

A third inmate who wrote about injustices at the jail in response to a public request from the local grassroots activist group JAVA – Justice Accountability Victim Assistance – said he sustained vertebrae damage to his neck during his arrest in January 2020 and added: “sleeping on a concrete floor was trying to say the least.”

While county officials are in the preliminary stages of considering building a new jail, chronic overcrowding and other jail conditions persist despite a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and inmates, according to letters received from inmates.

Nicole Gaunt, on the JAVA leadership team, says not every offender inside the Allen County Jail is a violent criminal and there need to be changes inside the facility.

A public meeting “Jail Injustices at the Allen County Jail” is planned for Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church, hosted by JAVA. The church is located at 6301 Winchester Road.

JAVA hopes the meeting helps to expose the conditions inside the jail so changes can be made. County officials and the community are encouraged to attend.

Sheriff David Gladieux has defended jail conditions, saying that inmates cause many of the problems like stopping up the toilets and causing flooding. During his administration, security has been improved with new surveillance cameras. Gladieux convinced the Allen County Council to allow him to hire 10 more confinement officers even though he asked for 26.

Inmates have also attacked his officers, sometimes sending them to the hospital. Jail Commander David Butler and Assistant Jail Commander Mark Sickafoose led WANE on a jail tour that allowed cameras inside all areas of the jail. Sickafoose said he oversees kitchen operations and eats the jail food every day.

Inmates also tear up bedding because they don’t want to be incarcerated, Gladieux said. Overcrowding causes unrest, but it’s up to county officials to build the new jail and up to state officials to change some of the regulations that would result in less crowding.]

During many discussions on whether the county has the means to build a new jail or add on to the outdated existing facility, an ACLU lawsuit filed in January 2020 that alleges overcrowding in the jail is cited as a factor pushing county officials to address the problems.

“It’s not about the building. It’s what’s going on within the building,” said Nicole Gaunt, a JAVA leader who is organizing Sunday’s event. “We are hoping to expose the truth…what inmates, confinement officers, nurses, and families experience inside the walls of the jail.

“With a new sheriff being elected in the next election, we want the community and those wanting the job of sheriff to be aware as we believe it is time for a change within the jail,” Gaunt said.

Sheriff David Gladieux, in the last year of his second 4-year term, has also called for a new jail, stating that the multi-floor downtown jail sitting on three acres of prime riverfront property needs constant repair and is less safe than modern jails built on one-story POD systems.

He argues that a new jail would not only require fewer confinement officers, but with proper surveillance equipment, confinement officers and inmates would be safer.

Some of the complaints have come from the outsourcing Gladieux and his command say is necessary from an efficiency standpoint to run the jail: medical and food.

For years, inmates have said the food is barely edible and given out in starvation rations. If they have the money – most often if someone in their family has the money – extra nutrition can be supplemented from the commissary. The carbohydrate-driven commissary menu includes four potato chip options, mini powdered donuts, candy bars and candy like Skittles. Protein items include chicken chunks, fish steak, tuna and chili.

Capt. David Butler (left) and Lt. Mark Sickafoose, jail commander and assistant jail commander, say precautions are taken in every way to care for each inmate.

For a jail with an average of about 815 inmates on a daily basis, the commissary finished 2021 with a cash balance of $1.36 million. This year, jail food is budgeted at $1.1 million, an amount approved by the Allen County Council, as are all jail expenditures.

That comes down to about $3.70 a day to feed an inmate.

“You are always hungry, almost to the point of being sick, ” writes an inmate who asked not to be identified for fear of being treated badly by confinement officers. “It’s always the same slop they serve every day over and over and over again. There’s very little or none at all.”

The commissary food is “not good for you,” said the inmate who is diabetic. “But at least it keeps you alive.”

For lunch, inmates have said it’s the same peanut butter or bologna sandwich served on stale white bread, food the diabetic inmate said is “designed to clog up your colon.”

Inmates are given one roll of toilet paper a week, but can buy rolls of toilet paper from the commissary for between 75 cents and $1.

The diabetic inmate also said he asked for medical at least three times over 32 days for his medication and didn’t receive it.

Although Gladieux and other jail officials have said inmates are allowed fresh air once a week for an hour, taken in a cage-like area at the north side of the jail, one federal inmate, charged with gun and drug offenses and who said he’s been detained at the jail for 26 months, said he has not had an opportunity for outside recreation.

“I have not seen the sun or had fresh air since January 2020,” he wrote.

The diabetic inmate who worked on the outside until his trial in February, returned to the jail after his sentencing, finding the conditions horrific.

“There are people who have been in Allen County (Jail) for over two to five years with no fresh air or sunlight. How does a county and a city (Fort Wayne) claim over $2 million in profits on commissary alone keep people in these kind of conditions?”

“You have men and women piled on top of each other. We have no fresh air or sunlight, no recreational activities. They have us on constant lock down. They have no hygiene available for you for weeks at a time. They feed us food made for animals.

All are welcome at Sunday’s free event.