Jury finds shooter who killed man in his Fort Wayne bedroom guilty of murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man arrested after a fatal shooting inside a southeast-side home last year was found guilty by a jury Thursday.

Trenton D. Fye, 22, was convicted in the June 19, 2020, shooting death of 28-year-old Kenneth Jerome Frierson II in his bedroom in a home in the 5400 block of Werling Drive, near East Paulding Road.

Trenton Fye

Police and medics were called around 1:15 a.m. by Fierson’s mother after she heard gunshots inside her home and opened her bedroom door found person with a gun coming out of her son’s bedroom. The person then started shooting at her and she went back into her bedroom, closed the door and started shooting back, according to court records.

Officers arrived and found Kenneth Frierson dead of multiple gunshot wounds in his bedroom.

As police were investigating at the home, police in the area of Anthony Boulevard and Pettit Avenue were flagged down by a woman who said a man in her car had been shot. That man – Fye – did not say what happened to him, and he told the woman not to say anything, court records said.

Fye was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The woman told police later that Fye had come to her home and said he’d been shot and needed to go to the hospital, court records said. Police went to the woman’s home and found blood along the fence, as well as two handguns – a 9 mm and a 40 caliber – hidden behind a trash can by the garage, court records said.

Police followed the blood trail from the woman’s house to the Werling Drive address. Shell casings found at the scene were 40 caliber, court records said.

Fye will be sentenced Aug. 20.