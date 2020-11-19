Jury finds shooter guilty in shooting inside Fort Wayne Kroger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man who shot a man inside a Fort Wayne Kroger store in 2018 has been found guilty.

Marr P. Brown

A jury found Marr P. Brown guilty of Attempted Murder and Criminal Recklessness related to the Dec. 19, 2018 shooting inside the Kroger along North Clinton Street that left James M. Walker Jr. critically hurt.

It was around 6:30 p.m. that night when police and medics were called to the grocery store on a report of shots fired with a person down.

According to court records, surveillance video from inside the store showed the shooter and the victim having a verbal argument just before the shooting. The suspect then calmly walked out of the store and got into a Jeep Grand Cherokee, an affidavit detailed.

A witness said the shooting happened in an aisle of the grocery store, inches from a young child.

Brown was identified as the suspect and he was arrested in a traffic stop a couple days later.