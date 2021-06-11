Jury finds man guilty on multiple counts of murder for Feb. 2020 double homicide on Fort Wayne’s NE side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who was arrested in connection to a February 2020 double-homicide on Fort Wayne’s northeast side was found guilty for murder, along with other charges, early Friday morning.

Jamesley Paul was found guilty on one count of murder, two counts of felony murder and attempted robbery. He was found not guilty on one of the murder charges.

Paul was one of three men arrested for the killings of Mon Ong, 21, and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Brooke J. Wendel in February 2020. Both were found shot inside a home at the 2400 block of Barnhart Avenue. Ong was pronounced dead at the scene while Wendel was taken to a hospital. A third person was shot and critically hurt.

Kyaw H. Hlang and Kerwins Louis were also arrested in connection to the killings. Hlang pleaded guilty to two counts of Felony Murder and one count of Robbery in September 2020. Louis is scheduled to go on trial in September.

Paul will have his sentencing hearing at a date to be determined.