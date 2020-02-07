Jury finds man guilty but mentally ill in attempted murder trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty but mentally ill in a trial dating back to April 2018.

Raymond Demby

Raymond Demby, 53, was convicted of nine counts including attempted murder, domestic battery, aggravated battery, and resisting law enforcement with a stolen vehicle.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 6, 2020.

In the early morning of April 25, 2018, officers were called to the 4600 block of Spatz Ave. to reports of shots fired and a domestic disturbance. When the arrived on scene, they found Courtney Madison, 40, in critical condition and Kiara Jones, 18, in stable condition. They were taken to the hospital while officers were able to locate a red Pontiac Aztek seen leaving the area that refused to stop for officers.

The chase ended a short time later when the driver crashed into a wooden bench in the 1400 block of South Harrison. The driver, Demby, was taken into custody uninjured for questioning. A gun was also found inside the Aztek.

Police say Jones was able to escape the situation and get help at a nearby home. They also believed Madison and Demby had previously had a relationship with each other.