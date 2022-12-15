WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police.

After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half hours of deliberations, the jury found 29-year-old Robert Drake guilty of murder in the death of Curtis Thomas, said Whitley County Prosecuting Attorney D.J. Sigler.

On March 14, 2022, Drake shot Thomas in the chest before he and two alleged accomplices dumped Thomas’s body in a ditch in Whitley County, according to court documents.

Drake’s sentencing is set for Jan. 17, and he is facing a sentence of 45 to 65 years.