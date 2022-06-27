FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a five-day jury trial, a Fort Wayne man was found guilty of drug trafficking and firearm charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Steven J. Hecke, 37, was found guilty of two counts of distributing methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Hecke’s sentencing will be scheduled by separate order of the Court.

Hecke’s cohort, Samuel Battell, pleaded guilty in May.