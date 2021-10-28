Jury convicts man in wife’s killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been found guilty in the shooting death of his wife earlier this year.

A jury on Thursday found David N. Carwile, 56, guilty of murder and use of a firearm in the March 19 shooting death of his wife, Joyce Carwile, on at their Alverado Drive home.

David Carwile

Police and medics were called to the home off Wayne Trace near East Paulding Road around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, a woman called 911 and said she heard screams of “Help! Help!” and saw her neighbor, Joyce Carwile, down in her front yard. She was yelling, “My husband shot me!”

Medics took Joyce Carwile to a hospital in critical condition where she died a short time after arriving.

Just after the shooting, police stopped a Chevrolet Equinox in the area of Wayne Trace and Paulding Road and took David Carwile into custody. He gave police a piece of paper with written directions and health conditions for his special needs daughter.

As he sat in a squad car, David Carwile said “Good, I hope she dies,” the affidavit said. In an interview room at police headquarters, he was heard saying, “Awe you (expletive expletive), you had to be an (expletive expletive).”

According to the affidavit, police had been called to the Carwile home the night before the shooting on a domestic dispute report. Joyce Carwile said she’d been arguing with her husband over text messages that he had sent to his sister in which he called his wife a “good for nothing evil (expletive).”

As Joyce Carwile was speaking with the emergency dispatcher, she said David Carwile looked at her and said, “I wish you were dead,” the affidavit said. She told the dispatcher that officers did not need to come to the home. She also told the dispatcher that her husband owned a gun but did not know where it was.

While searching the Carwile home after the shooting the next morning, police found a .22 caliber handgun, the affidavit said.

Carwile was found guilty after a 3-day trial in Allen Superior Court.

Carwile will be sentenced Dec. 17.