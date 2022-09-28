FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been found guilty in a June 2020 fatal shooting.

Timothy L. Hall, Jr. was found guilty Wednesday of charges of Murder, Criminal Recklessness, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Neglect of a Dependent in the June 13, 2020, killing of Manuel Mendez in the yard of a Gilmore Drive home.

According to police, Mendez had confronted Hall about pointing a gun at someone when they did not want him drinking and driving with a child in the vehicle. Hall shot Mendez during the argument.

Hall Jr. was taken into custody after a police chase. Police said he was involved in two crashes during the pursuit. The second crash made his vehicle inoperable, which allowed officers to take him into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Hall had a two-year-old child in his vehicle. The child was not hurt.