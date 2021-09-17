Jury convicts man in 2020 double killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who was arrested in connection to a February 2020 double-homicide on Fort Wayne’s northeast side has been found guilty.

Kerwins Lewis

A jury on Friday convicted Kerwins Louis of two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, and one count of robbery, along with a sentence enhancement for using a firearm in the crime.

Louis and two others were arrested for the killings of Mon Ong, 21, and 23-year-old Brooke J. Wendel in a Barnhart Avenue home on Feb. 26, 2020.

Both victims were found shot. Ong was pronounced dead at the scene while Wendel was taken to a hospital. A third person was shot and critically hurt.

Kyaw H. Hlang and Jamesley Paul were also arrested in connection to the killings. Hlang pleaded guilty to two counts of Felony Murder and one count of Robbery in September 2020 and was sentenced to 50 years. Paul was sentenced to 146 years in prison.

Louis will be sentenced Oct. 22.