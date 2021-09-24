Jury convicts man for attempting to produce child pornography

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Kevin Hartleroad, 64, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was convicted on the sole count of an Indictment charging him with attempted production of child pornography after a two day jury trial.

According to documents in this case, in February 2020, Hartleroad attempted to persuade a minor to engage in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.”

Hartleroad’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022, the DOJ said.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.