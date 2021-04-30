Jury convicts 2 men in Columbia City woman’s torture-slaying

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Two men have been convicted in the 2019 torture-slaying of a northern Indiana woman whose body was found inside a trash bin dumped in southern Michigan.

An Elkhart County jury found 22-year-old Donald Owen Jr., and 20-year-old Mario Angulo Jr., guilty of murder Thursday in 31-year-old Kimberly Dyer’s October 2019 killing.

The Columbia City woman’s body was found stuffed in a trash bin and dumped and covered in a marshy area near Constantine, Michigan.

The Elkhart men were tried jointly during a nearly two-week trial.

They were also convicted of robbing and injuring a Sturgis, Michigan, man.

Their sentencing is set for May 17.

