Judge upholds bribery conviction against ex-Indiana mayor

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has upheld the conviction of a former northwestern Indiana mayor that he solicited and accepted a $13,000 bribe from a trucking company.

The judge rejected arguments from former Portage Mayor James Snyder to throw out the guilty verdict reached by a jury after his trial in March.

Snyder’s attorneys argued the jury verdict was improperly based on false testimony and speculation but the judge ruled Friday that Snyder received a fair trial. Prosecutors alleged that Snyder, a Republican, sought the bribe for steering $1.125 million in city contracts to the company.