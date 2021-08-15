Judge upholds bribery conviction against ex-Indiana mayor

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has upheld the conviction of a former northwestern Indiana mayor that he solicited and accepted a $13,000 bribe from a trucking company.

The judge rejected arguments from former Portage Mayor James Snyder to throw out the guilty verdict reached by a jury after his trial in March.

Snyder’s attorneys argued the jury verdict was improperly based on false testimony and speculation but the judge ruled Friday that Snyder received a fair trial. Prosecutors alleged that Snyder, a Republican, sought the bribe for steering $1.125 million in city contracts to the company.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss