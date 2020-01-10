Judge sentences man who beat his roommate’s cats, killing one

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man learned how long he’ll be behind bars less than a year after beating his roommates cats. An Allen County Judge sentenced 27-year-old Andrew Gibbs to two years in jail Friday morning.

Police arrested Gibbs in June 2019 but court documents show the incident took place in October of 2018. The cat’s owner, Garan Galbreath, arrived home from work one morning and couldn’t find either of his two cats. He said Gibbs was passed out in his room upstairs and one of the cats was lying, apparently injured, in the suspect’s room by the doorway with blood on her mouth. Galbreath asked Gibbs if he knew what happened, to which Gibbs replied, “No.”

Court documents show Galbreath was looking around the house, but he didn’t see the other cat. Outside, he found a trash can with an empty bag of cat food along with a brown bag containing a towel. He reached into the bag and felt what appeared to be an animal’s leg. He then looked inside the bag and found a deceased black kitten wrapped in the towel. The cat’s owner said he saw a couple of brown stains in the stairwell leading to the second level of the house along with more stains in a bedroom upstairs and on the floor of the bathroom.

Gibbs was facing two felony charges of torturing or mutilating an animal and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to an animal. As part of the plea deal, one of the felony charges was dropped. The judge sentenced Gibbs to two years in jail, probation and he must pay a $250 fine to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.